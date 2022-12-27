Audio: Officials with “Christmas Wish Project” report over 100 children benefit from the project in 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One hundred two children from 38 Grundy County families benefited from this year’s Trenton Kiwanis Club and KTTN’s Christmas Wish Project.

Kiwanis Club Member and Project Coordinator Kara Helmandollar say that is about average for the number of families helped, as last year there were around 40 families. Every family who applied this year was helped. Each child usually receives at least two gifts, and about 200 gifts were given this year.

Helmandollar says this year’s Christmas Wish Project went “remarkably well.”

The last gifts were delivered on December 22nd and Helmandollar said that community members were “extremely generous” this year. Donations could be monetary or toys.

Helmandollar said there is a little carried-over to help get the project started the next year.

Sponsors assisted to ensure Grundy County children had a good Christmas. Trenton Hy-Vee donated toward treat sacks that are distributed with gifts. North Central Missouri College Athletics and Wright Memorial Physicians Group sponsored a toy drive, which helped “immensely.” The Marines Toys for Tots program also donated toys.

The Christmas Wish Project was started in 1986 by KTTN with the Trenton Kiwanis Club assisting with the project beginning in 1990.

