Audio: Nurse who worked 128 shifts in COVID care is first to receive COVID vaccine in Missouri

State News December 19, 2020December 19, 2020 KTTN News
Close up hand holding COVID-19 vaccine
Share1
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
1 Shares

A registered nurse in southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau is the first employee at St. Francis Healthcare to receive the COVID vaccine. KFVS’ Jeff Cunningham reports hospital officials praise Alicia Caldwell’s dedication in the COVID unit.

 

 

St. Francis Healthcare System serves more than 700,000 southeast Missourians, along with residents from four other states.  It happened Friday in Cape Girardeau, and Alicia Caldwell’s colleagues cheered for her.

 

 

Governor Parson says more than one-thousand Missouri health care workers have received the vaccine.

 

Photo licensed via Envato Elements

Post Views: 1,334
Share1
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
1 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com