Audio: Northwest Missouri’s largest school district switching to hybrid model on Monday

A COVID outbreak among St. Joseph teachers has caused northwest Missouri’s largest school district to rethink its education model for 11,000 students. Reporter Brent Martin from St. Joseph affiliate KFEQ has details:

St. Joseph had offered students a choice: in class or online at home, then, 80 teachers had to stay home, either testing positive for COVID-19 or being around someone who had. Superintendent Doug Van Zyl says the district couldn’t fill about 20 positions, forcing it to pull staff from other duties.

On Monday, October 12, 2020, students who had opted for in-class instruction will rotate; going to class some days and learning from home on the others.

