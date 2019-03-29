Audio: Northwest Missouri farmer describes massive flooding there

A farmer from northwest Missouri’s Langdon says the flooding there is the worst he’s ever seen. Former Missouri Farmers Union President Richard Oswald says the flooding has damaged dozens of levees near the Missouri River.

With more than 40 levee breaks between Kansas City and Omaha, northwest Missouri farmer Richard Oswald is NOT certain that he’ll be able to get his crop into the ground this season.

Oswald, whose Langdon farm was impacted by drought a year ago, says this is the worst flooding he’s ever seen. The USDA Under Secretary and Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst will be touring flood-damaged Watson in northern Missouri.