A northeast Missouri school official says the next K through 12 education commissioner brings a sense of collaboration to the table. Paris Superintendent Aaron Vitt says Margie Vandeven does not use a top-down approach.

Paris Superintendent Aaron Vitt thinks having Vandeven at the helm is a great sign for Missouri’s students.

Vandeven’s rehiring comes nearly one year after Vandeven was ousted from the position, in part due to an effort by then-governor Eric Grietens to get her fired.