Audio: North Missouri man jailed without bond at Lake of the Ozarks, charged with using peanuts to try to assault man with allergies

A man from northwest Missouri’s St. Joseph is jailed without bond this (Thursday) afternoon, accused of using peanuts to try to assault a man at Lake of the Ozarks. Reporter J.T. Gerlt from our Versailles affiliate KTKS has the story.

According to the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, 27-year-old Jacob Andes knew his mother’s boyfriend had a peanut allergy and put peanuts in the victim’s coffee, laundry soap, and underwear drawer. According to the press release, during questioning by the Camden County Sheriff’s Department Andes admitted to putting the peanuts in the victim’s house.

Andes is charged with first-degree assault or attempted assault.

