Audio: North Missouri businessman to be sentenced in August for $142 million grain fraud scheme

A northwest Missouri businessman and former school board member faces a potentially lengthy prison sentence, for a 142-MILLION dollar grain fraud scheme.

Sixty-one-year-old Randy Constant is a prominent businessman in northwest Missouri and is also a former Chillicothe School Board member. Federal prosecutors in Iowa say Constant pleaded guilty in FEDERAL court in December to one count of wire fraud. Federal prosecutors tell Missourinet that Constant is scheduled to be sentenced in Cedar Rapids on August 16.

Constant admits the grain fraud scheme is more than 142-MILLION dollars, and that he misled customers into thinking they were buying certified organic grain when it was NOT organic.