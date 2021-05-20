Audio: North Central Missouri Development Alliance hires new Executive Director

Reddit Share Pin Share 67 Shares

The North Central Missouri Development Alliance has hired a new executive director. Scott Sharp accepted the position on May 17th. He will officially begin on June 14th and work out of the office at the Plaza Apartments in Trenton. He succeeds Micah Landes who resigned earlier this year.

Sharp currently works for Pepsi in Chillicothe and has been there for nine years. He worked for Coca-Cola in Trenton for six years before that.

He wants to take off from where Landes led the way. He thinks there has been a lot of progress in Grundy County’s economic development in the last five years.

Sharp says he is excited about community involvement and development with a close friend telling him about the open executive director position.

Sharp says he moved to Trenton in the third grade and grew up in Trenton. He likes the town and has always felt welcomed.

He wants to build a sense of community and thought he could help the community as the NCMDA executive director.

Sharp serves on the Riverside Country Club Board, runs the time clock for North Central Missouri College Basketball, and helps at the Church Women United Thrift Store and the annual Grundy County Jewett Norris Library book sale. He also has coached children’s softball.

North Central Missouri Development Alliance Board President Cathie Smith says the board has entered into a contract with Prep the Page to do on-the-job training with Sharp. Lee Langerock will provide the training.

Smith mentions Sharp will also be expected to go to other training throughout his time as executive director to stay up to date on things.

There was not an interim person for NCMDA executive director. Smith explains Board members kept up with what was going on. If it had taken longer to hire someone for the position, Smith notes the board would have looked at an interim person.

The board advertised the position via Facebook, media, area economic development organizations, and the Missouri Department of Economic Development. About 10 to 15 applications were submitted.

Smith notes that it was an advantage that Sharp lives in the community and has a stake in the community, Trenton, and Grundy County as a whole.

Smith explains the North Central Missouri Development Alliance helps local businesses and also works to bring new businesses, industries, and economic development to Grundy County. The organization wants to help the community grow and bring good-paying jobs. She adds that the county and Trenton have a lot to offer.

Anyone wanting more information on the North Central Missouri Development Alliance should contact Board President Cathie Smith at 660-635-1371. More information can also be obtained by contacting other board members.

