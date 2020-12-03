Audio: North Central Missouri Development Alliance calls business retention the foundation of economic development

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri Development Alliance Director Micah Landes calls business retention the foundation of economic development. She says it does not make sense for an organization to use time and resources to attract new businesses if the organization is not helping existing businesses.

Landes also calls locally-owned businesses the “lifeblood” of a stable economy. Grundy County has numerous locally-owned businesses, including farms and others that are ag-related. She says there is a gap in the relationship between business owners and economic development and connecting with businesses can be difficult.

Landes reports the North Central Missouri Development Alliance plans to develop a “robust” business retention and expansion strategy next year using a team approach.

The task force’s goals will be to improve the overall business climate in Grundy County, ensure healthy competition, increase the availability of quality jobs, and stabilize the local economy.

Anyone interested in being involved with the task force or any business with a need should call North Central Missouri Development Alliance Director Micah Landes at 660-973-2996 or a North Central Missouri Development Alliance Board member.

