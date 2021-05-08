Audio: North Central Missouri College in Trenton holds graduation

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

Students graduated from North Central Missouri College on Saturday, May 8th with a variety of associate degrees and certificates.

Student Senate President Jacquelyn Perez welcomed guests and congratulated the graduates for beating the odds.

Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn also addressed the graduates. She acknowledged that each one had a long path to get to graduation; however, noted the graduates have the ability to lead from where they are and can make a difference. Chinn also asked the graduates what vision they had for their lives.

Chinn encouraged the students to move forward, lead with purpose, and believe in themselves.

After the turning of their tassels, the graduates were given a standing ovation. Vice President of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley said that was a first and that it was well deserved.

NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver also recognized three individuals who had been granted emeritus status. They were retired Executive Assistant and Board Clerk Vicki Weaver, Athletic Director Steve Richman, who will retire June 30, and retired Director of Records and Enrollment/Registrar Linda Brown.

