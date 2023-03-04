Audio: Non-profit organization looks to restore the oldest building in Trenton to it’s former glory

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Work has been done on a cabin that could date to the 1830s, and used to be part of a house in Trenton. The house belonged to Tom and Sarah Joe Brown, and the cabin is on West Fourth Terrace.

Phyllis Jackson says she became the durable power of attorney for the Browns in 2018. She explains the house was still standing then, but it had become dilapidated.

Jackson notes Tom Brown had been told part of a cabin was inside the house.

Jackson says Tom Brown was hesitant to explore the matter further, so they honored that.

Before Tom Brown died a few years ago, Jackson asked the Trenton Historic Preservation Commission if it would consider including the Brown property as part of the historic district it was trying to establish.

Jackson reports that the ordinance, as it was, was not accepted by the Trenton City Council, and Trenton does not have a historic district that can be utilized in the development of the cabin.

She sought help from the State Historical Society.

Sarah Joe Brown moved to a nursing home after Tom Brown’s death, and the house was vacant for a while. Jackson says she would drive by, and she started to see signs trespassing was probably happening.

She determined the structure was being put in danger if something did not change. She planned to see if anything was worth saving and asked her former Amish neighbors to remove the exterior structure of the house. The Amish also helped to make the structure able to withstand winter weather.

Jackson says the State Preservation Society recommended some kind of structure be built around it.

The cabin is thought to be one of the oldest structures in Trenton.

Jackson says a Facebook page was created to see if there was any interest in the project. The page is called Tom and Sarah Joe Alden Historical Cabin, Trenton, MO.

Jackson’s daughter helped her establish a 501(c)(3).

Establishing a 501(c)(3) opens more grant-writing possibilities. It also allows the group to receive tax-free donations.

Work done on the cabin has been financed by some funds Sarah Joe Brown had. Jackson wants to replenish that funding, as about $7,000 has been spent.

Jackson is interested in a grant application sponsored by the City of Trenton involving tourism. She explains Jackie Soptic wrote the application and included the cabin. Jackson says if the funds are granted, it would be a great start for the project and help with putting a more permanent structure around the cabin.

Jackson thinks Tom Brown “would be thrilled beyond words” with what is happening now.

