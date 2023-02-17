Audio: Nominations now being accepted for “Small Town Showcase”

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Nominations are being accepted for the Missouri Humanities Small Town Showcase.

State Representative Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton says a nomination form is available online. It asks why a town should be chosen for the Small Town Showcase.

The deadline to nominate a town is May 1st.

Missouri Humanities will approve nominees and put out a call for votes on May 15th. Voting will close on July 15th. The top five communities with the most votes will be in the Featured 5.

Missouri Humanities will notify winners, and the winners will be announced to the public on August 1st.

The Small Town Showcase nomination form can be found on the Missouri Humanities website.

