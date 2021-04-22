Audio: Nineteen businesses in downtown Trenton to participate in “Sip and Stroll” wine event

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Nineteen businesses are set to participate in Main Street Trenton’s Sip and Stroll on April 24th to support revitalization efforts in Downtown Trenton.

Check-in will begin at The Space at 1013 Main Street at 4 o’clock that afternoon. Main Street Trenton and Trenton Downtown Improvement Association Executive Director Megan Taul says participants will receive everything they need for the event during check-in. That includes a wine glass and a map of participating businesses. Businesses will have snacks and will take COVID-19 precautions.

Taul notes participants have to be at least 21 years old to sample wines, but everyone is welcome to stroll around downtown.

Sip and Stroll will conclude with a performance by a local band, The Ghosted, at the Trenton Elks Lodge at 8 o’clock. The Ghosted’s Facebook page indicates the band performs music from the 1960s to 2000s, with an emphasis on 90s alternative rock.

There is a limited number of tickets available for Sip and Stroll. They can currently be purchased for $25 each at Vintage Vines, at the Main Street Trenton office, or on Event Brite.

Tickets will cost $30 each on April 24th and will be available until noon that day at Vintage Vines or at registration at The Space until they sell out. Tickets include a different wine sample at each stop.

Taul says there are a few goals for the event.

Sponsorships are still available for Sip and Stroll. Anyone wanting to sponsor the event should contact Main Street Trenton.

More information on April 24th’s event can be found on the Facebook page for Main Street Trenton – Trenton Downtown Improvement Association, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 660-654-3716.

