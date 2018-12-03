Audio: New state lawmaker from Shelbina wants colleagues to be more responsible with spending

State Senator-elect Cindy O’Laughlin thinks citizens have a mistrust of Missouri’s government because departments are poorly managed. She says it’s predictable that they would oppose propositions like the gas tax that failed in November’s election.

The Shelbina Republican says lawmakers don’t have confidence that lawmakers are spending money wisely.

She says lawmakers need to earn the public’s trust that they’re spending public money wisely after state agencies have been mismanaged.

The Shelbina Republican from northeast Missouri joins the new legislature as a Senator in January.