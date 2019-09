A new state report shows Missouri’s death rate reached a record high for the sixth consecutive year. During a U.S. Senate floor speech, Missouri Republican Josh Hawley says the trend is from drug overdoses, suicides, and crime.

Hawley says the explosion of overdoses, crime and suicides is leading to the collapsed of the middle class.

According to the report, the leading cause of death continues to be heart disease, followed by cancer and chronic lung disease.

