Audio: New report says Missouri is gaining ground along the broadband superhighway

A new report says Missouri ranks 32nd in the nation in broadband internet access – a positive jump from 41st just a couple of years ago. It says one in four Missouri students still do not have access to high-speed internet and the state ranks in the bottom five for access to low-cost internet. During a state Board of Education meeting, Tim Arbeiter, state Director of Broadband Development, says there is still a lot of work to do.

Missouri is gaining ground along the broadband superhighway, but a new report says there are many more miles to go to close the gap. During a state Board of Education meeting today, Rob Dixon, the director of the state Department of Economic Development, says Missouri’s economy will not grow without continuing to boost broadband access.

Missouri has 255 broadband internet providers, including cable, wireless, electric, and telecommunication companies.

