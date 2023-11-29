Audio: New report reveals ‘alarming’ rise in drug, sleep-related deaths among Missouri children

(Missourinet) – A new report shows an “alarming” rise in certain deaths among Missouri children.

A statewide report says in 2022, Missouri had an increase in sleep-related infant suffocation and fentanyl-related deaths among children. The Missouri Child Fatality Review Program report says 79 Missouri babies died from sleep-related suffocation – a 22-percent increase from 2021. It goes on to say that 43 child deaths last year were linked to fentanyl or fentanyl mixed with other drugs – 20 of those being under age 5. That’s an increase of more than 500 percent.

In response, the State Child Abuse and Neglect Review Panel is organizing a fentanyl subcommittee to review the state departments and make recommendations that are aimed at preventing these deaths.