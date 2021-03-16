Audio: New report ranks Missouri 48th in rate coronavirus cases are spreading

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A new report ranks Missouri 48th in the country for the rate at which coronavirus cases are spreading.

A USA Today analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows Missouri reported nearly 38-hundred COVID-19 cases in the week ending Sunday. That’s a decline of nearly 12-percent from the previous week’s nearly 43-hundred cases.

Last week, St. Charles County had the most cases – more than 71-hundred, followed by Jackson County with 63-hundred and Kansas City with about five-thousand.

The state reported 146 coronavirus deaths last week.

The report ranks Missouri 42nd in the share of people getting at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccination, with 1.7 million or 19.1-percent of Missourians at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 21 percent.

