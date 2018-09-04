Audio: New report ranks Missouri 26th in overall child well-being

(Missourinet) – A new report ranks Missouri 26th in overall child well-being.

Alisa Nelson with Missourinet files this report.

The 2018 Kids Count Data Book from a national child welfare organization shows Missouri has slightly improved in most areas from the previous analysis. The evaluation from the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks Missouri 14th in economic well-being based on things like the number of children living in poverty and kids whose parents lack secure employment.

The report places Missouri 33rd in the health of its children by weighing the number of kids without health insurance, child and teen deaths and teens who abuse alcohol and drugs. The one area that Missouri showed a slight decline was the low birth weight of babies.

Missouri also ranks 28th in the report’s evaluation of family and community. It considers children in single-parent families, kids in families with the head of household lacking a high school diploma and children living in high-poverty areas.

To see the complete report in the databook, click here.