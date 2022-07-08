Audio: New Postmaster assigned to post office in Trenton

Local News July 8, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Trenton, Missouri post office
The Trenton Post Office has a new postmaster. Brandon Sorrentino’s first day in the position was June 18th.

He says he started with the United States Postal Service as a city carrier in Saint Joseph in 2014. He was promoted to supervisor in Saint Joseph a couple of years later.

Sorrentino grew up in northern Missouri.

 

 

The Trenton Post Office does not serve the South Harrison community. It serves Trenton, Jamesport, Galt, and Laredo.

Sorrentino does not plan to make “drastic” changes to services.

 

 

He adds that he is excited to be the postmaster in Trenton.

 

 

 

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

