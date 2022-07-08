Audio: New Postmaster assigned to post office in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Post Office has a new postmaster. Brandon Sorrentino’s first day in the position was June 18th.

He says he started with the United States Postal Service as a city carrier in Saint Joseph in 2014. He was promoted to supervisor in Saint Joseph a couple of years later.

Sorrentino grew up in northern Missouri.

The Trenton Post Office does not serve the South Harrison community. It serves Trenton, Jamesport, Galt, and Laredo.

Sorrentino does not plan to make “drastic” changes to services.

He adds that he is excited to be the postmaster in Trenton.