Audio: New partnership launches to regularly test Missouri teachers and students for COVID-19

State News August 26, 2021 KTTN News
A new partnership has been launched to test Missouri teachers and students for COVID-19 on a regular basis.

 

 

The Missouri Departments of Health and K-12 Education have partnered with a company called Ginkgo Bioworks to provide pooled testing through the new school year. The company will provide all the training and testing materials, as well as staffing, data processing, and lab services through Missouri-based labs. It is currently enrolling districts with staff and students willing to participate. The state-sponsored program is funded through federal COVID dollars.

 

 

