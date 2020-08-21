Audio: New Orscheln Farm and Home store under construction in north Trenton

A new Orscheln Farm and Home is under construction at the intersection of U. S. Highway 65 and 28th Street in Trenton.

North Central Missouri Development Alliance Executive Director Micah Landes says the building pad is being constructed, and utilities are being installed. The new location will be bigger than the current Orscheln store.

An opening date for the new store has not yet been announced. Inventory is to eventually be moved from the current building to the new one.

Landes notes the Orscheln and former Shopko buildings are for sale or rent. She can show them at any time.

Landes adds that she tries to solicit, and others contact her about the buildings. She has made multiple contacts in the last year.

