Audio: New motel in Trenton hoping to open for business in October

Lodging opportunities are coming to Trenton with a remodeled hotel and new cottages.

Landes, Urich, and Weldon LLC purchased the former Country Home Inn in the spring. North Central Missouri Development Alliance Executive Director Micah Landes is part of the group that purchased the building. She says it will reopen as a Cobblestone Inn and Suites.

The hotel will have 34 rooms.

Landes notes there is only one other Cobblestone Inn in Missouri, and that is in Maryville. There are about 150 locations in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Dirt work has been done on K4C Cottages on Hoover Drive in Trenton. Landes says Kip and Cara McClellan plan to have several cottages with different themes. Each cottage is also to have a kitchen and be available for one-night or extended stays.

