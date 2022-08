Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

One of the many laws that took effect Sunday includes a measure that authorizes the Secretary of State to audit voter registration lists and other changes.

The wide-ranging House Bill 1878 allows no-excuse absentee voting for two weeks leading up to election day. It also requires voters to show a government-issued ID before voting, although a voter can cast a provisional ballot.

Republican Senator Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville is a supporter of the changes.