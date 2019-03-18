Audio: New Missouri task force designed to create statewide school safety plan

Governor Parson has signed an executive order creating a task force to develop a statewide plan for school safety. The governor says school security threats are a complex issue that cannot have a one-size-fits-all approach. He wants the task force to study existing best practices to improve school safety in Missouri. The group is supposed to give recommendations by July 31.

During a press conference at Blair Oaks High School in Jefferson City, the governor says he wants the group to better prepare Missouri schools for potential threats.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe will chair the group and other members include Missouri Public Safety Department Director Sandy Karsten and K through 12 Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven.