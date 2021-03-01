Audio: New leadership takes the helm at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph looks within for a new president who takes over after the last president left abruptly.

Missouri Western is still recovering after President Matt Wilson left only a year into his term.

Board of Governor’s chair Lee Tieman says stability will go a long way toward helping the campus heal from deep budget cuts implemented by Wilson.

A three-year-contract has been extended to interim president Elizabeth Kennedy, who says she’s ready to take on the challenge of leading the university in uncertain times.

Missouri Western State University’s new president, Elizabeth Kennedy, says adjusting to college life during the coronavirus pandemic presented her biggest challenge as interim president. Kennedy says making adjustments to keep the St. Joseph campus safe from COVID-19 and dealing with the uncertainty of the budget remain the top challenges she faces.

Kennedy took over after Matt Wilson left in July. She served as interim president before the Board of Governors offered her a three-year contract to become president.

