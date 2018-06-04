Audio: New era is underway at Nestle in Trenton

A new era is underway at a Missouri factory in Trenton and with our report is Alisa Nelson.

Nestle is firing up its assembly line today in Trenton with about 100 newly-employed workers. The company has officially taken over the factory from Conagra – keeping the site up and running that was on the verge of closing its doors.

Nearly two years ago, Conagra announced its plan to close the factory – creating a devastating blow to the town of 6,000 and its neighboring communities. Earlier this year, final arrangements were being made to shut the doors in May when the two companies announced Nestle’s intent to take over the factory in June.

Workers will make an average of more than $41,000 annually manufacturing a variety of food products. The company, which plans to continue operating as an organized union factory, has signaled it future hopes of increasing its workforce and assembly lines.

