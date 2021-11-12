Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri Primary Care Association has launched an effort to help Missourians sign up for health insurance through the federal marketplace or Medicaid.

The “Show Me Coverage” partnership with 15 Missouri community health centers will include help over the phone and in-person to get enrolled. Participating community health centers include in Versailles, Kansas City, Hannibal, Sikeston, Rolla, Ellington, Ava, and St. Louis. Open enrollment runs through January 15. More information is available on the Show Me Coverage website.

