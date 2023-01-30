Audio: New active shooter training is available for law enforcement across the state

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – An active shooter program is now available for law enforcement agencies across the state.

The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, or ALERRT, is being run through the collaborative effort of Missouri State University and the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

Assistant professor of criminology and criminal justice Bill Sandel (san-dell) says the goal is for every law enforcement agency to receive the training.

ALERRT is the national standard for active shooter training, and Missouri law enforcement agencies all over the state can enroll.

Related