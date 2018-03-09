Audio: Nestle reaches agreement to purchase ConAgra plant in Trenton

Nestle announced today that it has reached a conditional agreement with ConAgra Brands to purchase ConAgra’s factory building in Trenton as well as its cooked-before-canning process line.

Economic Development Consultant Phil Tate is a former interim director of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance assisted the alliance in finding an industry to use the ConAgra building.

Tate notes that the details of the sale are as of yet unknown.

The actual transfer of assets as of yet has not yet occurred between ConAgra and Nestle and will take place at a later date.

Tate expresses what the sale means for ConAgra’s current employees.

A news release states that Nestle plans to utilize the facility to produce its Chef-mate products, which are sold through Nestle Professional, the out-of-home division of Nestle and Tate says he is happy with Nestle’s announcement.

North Central Missouri Development Alliance Executive Director Micah Landes shares Tate’s sentiment.

Trenton Mayor Doctor Nick McHargue says he is also pleased with Friday’s announcement and that it could not have come at a better time for the community’s economic future.

Phil Tate notes Nestle previously owned the Trenton facility.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.

