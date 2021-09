Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A teacher in southwest Missouri’s Neosho says he resigned after he was told to take down a gay pride flag in his classroom. Ty Albright at station KZRG in Joplin has more details.

Wallis says he has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.

(Photo by Stavrialena Gontzou on Unsplash )

