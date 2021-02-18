Audio: Nearly 1,000 people died in Missouri traffic crashes in 2020

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The State Highway Patrol reports 989 lives were lives in Missouri traffic crashes in 2020, up from 881 in 2019.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the preliminary reporting indicates a 12% increase compared to 2019. MoDOT says despite traffic volumes in the state being significantly lower for most of 2020, Missouri experienced its largest number of traffic fatalities since 2007. Notable increases were in unbuckled and speed-related deaths, with both experiencing about a 25% jump from the previous year.

MoDOT says despite traffic volumes in the state being significantly lower for most of 2020, Missouri experienced its largest number of traffic fatalities since 2007.

Related