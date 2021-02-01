Audio: National Weather Service in Springfield issued five Tornado Warnings on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

Saturday’s severe storms and hail across the Ozarks prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) in Springfield to issue five tornado warnings.

January tornado warnings are rare in Missouri. NWS Springfield officials tell Missourinet there were no deaths nor serious injuries, and there are no reports of damage at this time. Southwest Missouri’s Joplin, Neosho, Monett, Pierce City, Goodman, and Cassville were some of the communities under tornado warnings. While there wasn’t severe weather in other parts of Missouri … Columbia, Jefferson City, and Kirksville picked up almost a month’s worth of rain on Saturday, with more than one inch.

