Audio: National Weather Service forecasts potential relief from drought for Missouri

(Missourinet) – The weather outside has been frightful since the state has seen drought erase away those typically expected spring showers.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center says Missouri could be in store for a wetter-than-normal summer. There’s about a 50% chance that Missouri could see above-normal precipitation this summer, according to meteorologist Jayson Gosselin with the St. Louis office. What about the temperature?

“We don’t see a strong signal relative to normal. So above or below normal, kind of equal chances. But, even in a normal, I will say in a normal summer, a lot of locations see one or two days where you hit 100 degrees, and again, that’s the actual air temperature. There are usually several more days where the heat index is well above 100 degrees. Barring an unusually cool summer, we’ll have at least some hot and humid weather.”

Meteorologist Jayson Gosselin with the St. Louis office has more on the potential for rain.

“In terms of precipitation, there is a pretty good chance, a 40-50% chance of above normal precipitation, which, for a lot of the area, if that happens, it would be much welcome, given, especially the dryness and drought in a lot of the state.”

Before you head out the door, check your local weather forecast to see if extreme heat, humidity, or severe weather is in store.

