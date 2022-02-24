Audio: Multiple events, including opening of campground, taking place at Crowder State Park

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Multiple events will be held at Crowder State Park west of Trenton during the month of March. Park Superintendent Anna Persell says there will be two hikes.

A Saint Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt will start at the Shelter 3 parking lot on March 17th at 4 o’clock, and the hunt will be on a portion of Tall Oaks Trail.

Persell says participants can keep the items hidden along the trail. The items will have a Saint Patrick’s Day theme.

Prizes will be awarded to the child and adult who find the most correct items hidden along the trail. The prizes will be from a collection of souvenirs from the Crowder State Park office.

The End of Winter Hike March 12th, Spring into Spring Hike March 20th, and scavenger hunt on March 17th are free and open to the public. Persell encourages participants to bring water and wear closed-toe, comfortable shoes. Park staff are excited about spring and hope people will attend events planned at the park this year.

If events are canceled or postponed due to inclement weather, notice will be posted on the Crowder State Park website and Facebook page.

The campground will open next week at Crowder State Park west of Trenton. Park Superintendent Anna Persell says March 1st is opening day.

Persell recommends reservations be made for the on-season, which is April 15th through October 31st.

Reservations are not accepted for the off-season from March 1st through April 14th. During that time, sites will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations can be made at Crowder or any Missouri State Park one year in advance and up to 7 pm the night of arrival during the on-season. Reservations can be made by calling 1-877-422-6766.

More information about events at Crowder State Park can also be obtained by calling the office at 660-359-6473.

