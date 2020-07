If you’re moving this summer, be sure you find a reputable moving company before you sign a contract. Tiffany Schultz with the Better Business Bureau says it’s important to do more research on your move than just searching the internet for the nearest moving companies.

She says it’s better to get a number of estimates from different companies and look at those contracts carefully. Oftentimes scammers will simply wait until your home is in their truck before threatening you for more money.

