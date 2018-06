About 1,000 people attended the world premiere in Branson of the movie Bald Knobbers in Branson. Executive Producer Michael Johnson explains the emergence of the pro-Union vigilante group in southwest Missouri in the 1880s in an area that had been without the law.

The making of the film included 72 featured actors, more than 100 riders on horseback, and 500 background extras.

