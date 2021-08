Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

St. Joseph’s Mosaic Life Care will require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. CEO, Dr. Mark Laney, made the announcement in a news conference at the hospital.

The vaccination requirement will be implemented incrementally with the target of having all staff vaccinated by the end of the year. Mosaic has 4,500 hundred staff members at its St. Joseph, Maryville, and Albany locations.

Dr. Mark Laney, says Mosaic has been treating between 40-to-60 COVID-19 patients daily.

Related