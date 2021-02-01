Audio: More than half of Missouri’s weekly doses of COVID-19 vaccine will go to larger hospitals this month

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

More than half of the state’s weekly doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be going to larger hospitals in each region of Missouri this month. A press release today from the state Health Department says the hospitals chosen were based upon the ability to complete 5,000 vaccinations per week.

Another 23 percent will go to mass vaccination events, and eight percent each will go to local public health departments, federally qualified health centers, and other community providers. The release says the hospitals not selected to get half of the weekly doses can still request vaccine through a Missouri Health Department process.

