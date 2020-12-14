Audio: More information you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The COVID-19 vaccine is being delivered this week throughout Missouri and is expected to vaccinate 51,000 health care workers. Mercy Health Care workers in the St. Louis area have been given the vaccination. Dr. Susan Bailey, president of the American Medical Association, says if you get vaccinated, you still need to take safety precautions.

Bailey says no live viruses are in the flu or COVID-19 vaccines. She says if you get the flu or COVID-19 right after getting the immunization, that means you were vaccinated too late and the virus was already in you. Dr. Bailey says you should still get the vaccination if you have already had COVID-19.

Dr. Bailey says getting only one dose of the two-dose vaccine is not enough. She says getting a booster shot improves your level of immunity.

The vaccinations are supposed to be taken about three weeks apart.

