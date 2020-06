Thirty-eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified at Farmington Correctional Center in Farmington, Mo.

The facility in eastern Missouri is still receiving test results, with sentinel testing beginning next week. A total of 42 cases have been connected to the prison. The prison will remain closed to visitors. The Department of Corrections does not allow employees to work if they test positive, regardless of if they are asymptomatic.

