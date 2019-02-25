Audio: MoDOT’s crews staying busy filling potholes

Fluctuating temperatures are causing frequent thawing and freezing conditions which are taking a toll on the area streets and highways. Numerous potholes have been occurring causing issues for motorists who can not avoid them.

Austin Hibler is the area engineer for Missouri Department of Transportation and notes the temporary filling in of the potholes are keeping MoDOT crews busy. He also is requesting motorists to report the location of potholes.

Residents may report potholes to MoDOT using this online form or by calling MoDOT’s 24/7 customer service center at (888) ASK-MODOT — (888) 275-6636.