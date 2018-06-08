Audio: MoDOT to Close I-70 in Kansas City This Weekend

(Missourinet) – The Missouri Department of Transportation is reminding motorists that I-70 in Kansas City will be COMPLETELY CLOSED in both directions this weekend, between I-435 and I-470.

MoDOT resident engineer James Pflum says a good detour is in place, adding that the work is needed so three aging bridges over I-70 can be demolished.

Pflum tells Missourinet the Pittman Road, Crysler Avenue, and Phelps Road bridge, are 55 years old. I-70 will be closed between I-435 and I-470 from 10 o’clock tonight (Friday) until about 5 am on Monday. Pflum says crews will start rebuilding the bridges on Monday, with traffic flowing. The new bridges are expected to be completed by December.

Like this: Like Loading...