Audio: MoDOT Engineer Michael Marriott says local economy benefits from contractors

A spokesman for the Missouri Department of Transportation anticipates the local business economy should get a boost once the general contractor moves the resurfacing operation into Grundy County and the city of Trenton.

Resurfacing began this month on Highway 69 at Interstate 35 and is progressing eastward onto Highway 6 before that phase ends at the junction with Daviess County Route V, west of Jamesport.

A portion of Highway 6 in Trenton, from the East 9th railroad bridge to the Muddy Creek Bridge, is scheduled to be re-surfaced beginning the last week of this month. The balance of the Highway 6 project in Trenton, western Grundy County, and to Route V in Daviess County is listed for next month.

The general contractor is based in Columbia. Sub-contractors, who are doing the waterline and sidewalk work in Trenton, are from the Chillicothe area.

Michael Marriott is an area engineer for MoDOT projects in area counties.

Marriott previously reported the multi-phase project includes different types of road surface work as requested by MoDOT when it developed specifications and solicited bids from general contractors.

Michael Marriott of the Missouri department of transportation.

