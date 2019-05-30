Audio: MoDot cleaning up debris from Missouri’s roadways after storms

MoDot is continuing storm debris cleanup on state roads after severe storms.

MoDot is focusing on picking up all materials that have made it on to the roadways after storms that have occurred all over the state. Trees, branches, building insulation, siding, and roofing material have all been found on and along the state’s roadways.

The Highway 54 corridor between Eldon and Jefferson city has a particularly large debris field because last week’s tornado closely followed the path of the roadway during its 30-mile track.