Audio: Mo House Oversight Committee chairman to ensure labor department handling unemployment Issue correctly

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Missouri House oversight committee chairman says the state overpaid more than 100-million dollars in unemployment benefits last year, and he’s hearing that some residents are being told they’ll have to repay up to 12-thousand dollars. House Special Committee on Government Oversight chair

Jered Taylor of Nixa tells Missourinet it’s important to find out what happened.

Taylor’s committee will hear testimony today (Tuesday) afternoon from state Labor Department director Anna Hui on what caused the unemployment overpayments. The committee also wants to hear about the department’s subsequent request for reimbursement. As for Governor Parson, he says Missourians mistakenly paid unemployment benefits by the state should be required to pay the money back.

Committee chairman Jered Taylor says taxpayers who didn’t commit fraud should NOT have to repay the money.

Taylor has bipartisan support on this. University City Democratic State Senator Brian Williams says if the state overpaid someone, that’s on the state, not the individual. Chairman Taylor is encouraging Missourians who can’t attend today’s hearing to fill out written testimony.

Related