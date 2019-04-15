Audio: Mizzou to build $30 million nursing school

The UM system board of curators has approved a new 30 million dollar Mizzou nursing building. System president Mun Choi says the current building doesn’t have the capacity for simulation facilities the students need now.

Choi says the new space would be a way to prepare nurses for the workforce shortage and would provide a space for research.

The school of nursing’s reserve fund will finance twelve-million dollars for the new building. The rest will come from private gifts and the sales of Sinclair Farm.