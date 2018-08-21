Audio: Mizzou releases freshmen enrollment numbers

(Missourinet) – About 4,700 freshmen began classes Monday at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Brian Hauswirth has details on the numbers.

Mizzou officials say that’s a 13.1 percent increase compared to 2017 and is the largest increase in ten years. Mizzou says the 87 percent retention rate is the highest in school history. School officials say the statistics indicate students are succeeding academically and are committed to continuing their studies at Mizzou. MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright says he’s excited to welcome the new Tigers and returning students back to campus. He says “We are not just the University of Missouri; we are the University for Missouri.”

