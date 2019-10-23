Audio: Missouri’s unemployment remains around 3 percent, down from last month

Missouri’s employment rate dropped another tenth of a percent between September 2018 and September 2019, adding more than 32,000 jobs in that time.

Jacqueline Michael-Midkiff, regional economist with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the state is doing better than the nation in some areas.

The state’s numbers have hovered around three percent since March of 2018, reflecting not only growth but because there are too few candidates in the workforce to fill the jobs, according to the U.S. Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey.

Since early 2010, the state’s unemployment rate has been steadily falling as the country recovered from a severe recession.

