Missouri’s trucking industry is struggling to keep up with demand during the pandemic. Ann Bauza, with MTC Truck Driver Training, says the industry continues to deal with a truck driver shortage.

Bauza tells KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau that trucking companies are finding ways to recruit new drivers, including pay increases and bigger bonuses.

Missouri’s trucking industry has been working day and night to deliver our goods during the pandemic.

(Photo by Dale Staton on Unsplash)

